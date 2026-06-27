Vancouver [Canada], June 27 (ANI): Leandro Trossard starred with a brace as Belgium produced a dominant display to thrash New Zealand 5-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash and seal top spot in the group.

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Belgium, which had struggled for consistency in its opening two matches, went into the encounter at BC Place needing a victory to confirm qualification to the Round of 32. The Red Devils responded in emphatic fashion, boosted further after Egypt's draw against Iran secured their progression.

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The match began with Belgium in complete control, as New Zealand failed to register a single attempt in a one-sided first half.

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Trossard came close to earning an early penalty after his effort struck Finn Surman's arm, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review. The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute when Trossard converted from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The Arsenal forward doubled his tally early in the second half with an acrobatic finish after his initial attempt was saved by Max Crocombe.

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Kevin De Bruyne then added to Belgium's lead in the 3-0 victory surge, curling a precise strike from outside the box after Trossard's driving run created space in the final third.

New Zealand pulled one back through Elijah Just, but Belgium quickly restored control as Romelu Lukaku rose highest to head home and extend the advantage.

Lukaku later turned provider as Alexis Saelemaekers completed the scoring with the final touch of the match. (ANI)

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