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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi plays down 2030 World Cup talk

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi plays down 2030 World Cup talk

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 24 (ANI): Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has said he intends to continue playing for as long as he remains physically fit and able to contribute to his team, while remaining non-committal about his participation in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking to reporters during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi said he is focused on the present and will continue his career as long as he feels in good condition and can help his teammates on the pitch.

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"Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing," Messi said, while speaking to reporters.

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When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup, the 39-year-old played down speculation, saying it is too early to think that far ahead.

"I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off... but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," he added.

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Defending champions Argentina have enjoyed a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, winning both of their Group J matches to book an early place in the Round of 32.

They began with an emphatic 3-0 win over Algeria, where Lionel Messi struck a hat-trick to immediately stamp his authority on the tournament.

Argentina followed it up with another convincing display, defeating Austria 2-0 to confirm qualification with a match still to play. In that encounter, Messi scored a historic brace and, in the process, became the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.

With qualification secured, Argentina now head into their final group-stage match against Jordan with the opportunity to rotate and fine-tune their squad ahead of the knockout rounds.

Messi, the legendary footballer, is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday. The 39-year-old has been nicknamed 'La Pulga' (the Flea in Spanish) and 'Messiah'. He was born in a humble household in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Messi has built one of the most decorated careers in football history at both international and club level. With the Argentina National Team, he has won the 2005 U-20 World Cup, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America, marking a golden era for his country.

At Barcelona, Messi enjoyed unprecedented success over nearly two decades, winning LaLiga titles in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, along with multiple domestic and international trophies.

His honours include the Spanish Super Cup in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, Copa del Rey in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2015, as well as UEFA Super Cup victories in 2009, 2011, and 2015, and FIFA Club World Cup wins in 2009, 2011, and 2015, establishing him as the most influential player in the club's modern history.

After leaving Barcelona, Messi continued his success at Paris Saint-Germain, winning Ligue 1 in 2022 and 2023 and the French Super Cup in 2022. He then moved to Inter Miami, where he added further silverware, winning the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024, and the MLS Cup in 2025, extending his legacy across continents and leagues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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