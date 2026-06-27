FIFA World Cup 2026: Lorenzo backs Colombia advantage ahead of crucial clash with Portugal

Florida [US], June 27 (ANI): Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo believes his side holds an advantage going into their World Cup Group K decider against Portugal on Saturday, but stressed they will need to play at a high level to secure victory.

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He added that tactical discipline will be crucial, particularly in containing Portugal's midfield influence through Vitinha and the finishing threat of Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom require special attention.

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"We come into this with an advantage, but hopefully we can play a great match tomorrow and win it, because the match carries a lot of importance," Lorenzo said as per Reuters.

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"I think we need special tactical discipline tomorrow in order to counter both the way Vitinha starts and drives the team's play, and the finishing ability of Ronaldo, which requires special attention," he added.

Lorenzo also said both Vitinha and Ronaldo are decisive players, highlighting Vitinha's role in organising play and Ronaldo's elite finishing ability.

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He stressed that Colombia must stick to their own footballing identity while also adapting to Portugal's strengths, describing them as a well-coached side with world-class players who operate at the highest level.

"Both Vitinha and Ronaldo are decisive players. One in the organisation of the game and the quality of his playmaking, and the other in finishing," he added.

"We'll try to maintain our style and our footballing identity," he said.

"But without a doubt, we have to pay attention to the other characteristics and strengths that Portugal has. It's a very well-coached team. They have a coach and players who are at the elite level of world football ... and that shows in their game, " he concluded.

With six points in the bag from victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, Colombia are already assured of returning to the knockout stages for the first time since 2018 after failing to qualify for Qatar. (ANI)

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