New Jersey [US], July 1 (ANI): Brazil might have suffered a major blow to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as injured midfielder Lucas Paqueta is likely to be sidelined for three weeks, according to ESPN.

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Paqueta sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil's Round of 32 victory over Japan and is now in a race against time to recover. Paqueta has been a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti's side throughout the tournament, making his potential absence a significant blow to Brazil's World Cup campaign.

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Notably, Paqueta limped off at half-time during Brazil's 2-1 win over Japan.

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"Paqueta underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh," Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

"The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the goal of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible," the CBF statement said further.

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Paqueta has already been ruled out of Brazil's Round of 16 clash against Norway in New Jersey on Sunday (local time), and it is still uncertain whether he will feature again in the tournament. According to ESPN, he has suffered a grade-two strain, which is expected to keep him sidelined for around three weeks, meaning he may not be able to take any further part in the World Cup.

Coming to Brazil's Round of 32 clash against Japan, Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

After a frustrating first half where Japan's Zion Suzuki remained largely untroubled, Brazil intensified the pressure. Gabriel Magalhaes curled a precise cross toward the back post, allowing veteran midfielder Casemiro to rise highest and power a header home, levelling the game at 1-1.

With the match looking destined for extra time, Danilo won the ball back deep in transition, finding Endrick. The youngster smartly laid it off for Bruno Guimaraes, who slid a perfect pass to an unmarked Gabriel Martinelli inside the box. Martinelli took a composed touch and slotted it into the far corner, squeezing it past a desperate Suzuki to seal the 2-1 victory. (ANI)

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