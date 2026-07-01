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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Lucas Paqueta suffers thigh injury, doubtful for Brazil's WC Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lucas Paqueta suffers thigh injury, doubtful for Brazil's WC Round of 16

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta suffered a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh during Brazil's 2-1 victory over Japan in the World Cup Round of 32 on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Tuesday.

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Paqueta was forced off at halftime and replaced by forward Endrick. The CBF did not provide a timeline for his recovery, leaving his availability for Brazil's next World Cup match in doubt, as per Reuters.

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"Paqueta underwent scans on Tuesday that confirmed a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

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"The player will undergo an intensive treatment programme under the supervision of the national team's medical staff, with the aim of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible," it added.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

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Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. While this Round of 32 clash in the expanded 2026 format produced an instant classic, matchups between these two nations on football's grandest stage are exceedingly rare.

History heavily favours Brazil in this matchup. Across 15 meetings, the Selecao have won 12, with 2 draws and just a single loss. But that one defeat looms large.

Months before this tournament, Japan pulled off a stunning 3-2 friendly win in Tokyo, their first ever against the South Americans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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