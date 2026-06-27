Miami (Florida) [US], June 27 (ANI): Luis Suarez has called on football fans to stop comparing Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi, describing such debates as "odious" while expressing confidence that the Barcelona youngster has the potential to one day reach the legendary Argentine's level.

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The former Barcelona striker, who now plays alongside Messi at Inter Miami, said Yamal's immense talent should be appreciated on its own merits rather than constantly measured against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. While acknowledging similarities between the two left-footed attackers, Suarez stressed they are fundamentally different players.

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"Comparisons are odious," Suarez told Mundo Deportivo, reported Goal.com.

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"They're different players. Yes, they have the same left foot, they have the same quality, but they're completely different players. The results speak for themselves, and what Leo continues to achieve at his age. Let's hope Lamine reaches at least that same level," he added.

Suarez also praised Yamal's growing influence during Spain's FIFA World Cup campaign, highlighting the teenager's ability to change games whenever he is on the pitch.

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"In the first match against Cape Verde, Spain had a lot of possession, but wasn't very decisive in creating clear scoring opportunities, except for Ferran's chance in the first half. But when Lamine came on, you could tell: all his teammates were looking for him, passing him the ball, and you knew something was going to happen - a cross, a run down the wing, a shot, anything. He drew more attention from the defenders," said the Uruguayan football star.

"He's a player who's been improving throughout the World Cup. Lamine knows the spotlight is on him, even though there are some fantastic players shining at the tournament, but many eyes are on him. He knows it and is handling the responsibility quite well," he added.

The Uruguay international also reserved special praise for Messi, saying the Argentina captain's mentality continues to separate him from the rest even at this stage of his career. Suarez pointed to Messi's response after an early penalty miss in Argentina's World Cup match as another example of his resilience.

"I've been training with him here for a while now, and I know how he prepared for this World Cup," Suarez explained. "Many people speculated, thinking he was getting old. And Leo still has that voracious desire to remain the best, to keep competing. The other day was yet another demonstration of his mental strength."

Suarez further added, "He missed a penalty four or five minutes in, and then he kept pushing, pushing. Imagine if he'd gotten discouraged and the whole of Argentina had collapsed; it would have been a sign of weakness from the team. But he showed he could pick himself up, keep pushing, and ended up scoring two goals."

The 39-year-old also dismissed suggestions that either he or Messi has eased his competitive edge since moving to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

"Leo has the desire to keep playing and competing," he added. "Many people ask us why we still get angry in training. Because that's just how we are, and that's how we've competed since we were kids. And it's going to continue to be that way until we retire. What's really showing now is his professionalism and the professionalism of all the players who play in the United States and who are competing in the World Cup today."

Yamal has emerged as one of Spain's standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring once as La Roja progressed to the knockout stage. Spain will play their Round of 32 fixture at Los Angeles Stadium on July 2, with expectations continuing to grow around the 18-year-old winger. (ANI)

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