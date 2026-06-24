FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric becomes fourth player to reach 200 international caps; joins Ronaldo, Messi

Toronto [Canada], June 24 (ANI): Luka Modric became the first Croatian and only the fourth player in men's football history to reach 200 international appearances, achieving the milestone during Croatia's 1-0 win over Panama in their second Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (local time).

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Modric, who captained Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final in 2018, made his senior international debut on June 1, 2006. Over nearly two decades, he has scored 29 goals for his national team and remains a central figure in Croatia's midfield setup.

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The legendary list is dominated by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads with international 230 caps, followed by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa on 202 caps, and Argentina's Lionel Messi with 201 caps. Modric now sits fourth overall with 200 appearances, becoming the only Croatian to enter the elite 200-cap club.

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Meanwhile, Croatia secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, keeping their knockout hopes alive after a tightly contested encounter in Toronto.

The decisive moment came in the second half when substitute Ante Budimir scored the only goal of the match, helping Croatia bounce back from their opening defeat. The game also marked a special milestone for Luka Modric, who made his 200th international appearance, becoming only the fourth player in men's football history to reach the landmark.

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Despite Panama's disciplined defensive effort and a strong first-half showing, they were unable to convert their chances and eventually fell short. The result leaves Croatia with their first points of the tournament, while Panama remains winless in the group stage. (ANI)

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