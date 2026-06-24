DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric becomes fourth player to reach 200 international caps; joins Ronaldo, Messi

FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric becomes fourth player to reach 200 international caps; joins Ronaldo, Messi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:13 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Toronto [Canada], June 24 (ANI): Luka Modric became the first Croatian and only the fourth player in men's football history to reach 200 international appearances, achieving the milestone during Croatia's 1-0 win over Panama in their second Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (local time).

Advertisement

Modric, who captained Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final in 2018, made his senior international debut on June 1, 2006. Over nearly two decades, he has scored 29 goals for his national team and remains a central figure in Croatia's midfield setup.

Advertisement

The legendary list is dominated by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads with international 230 caps, followed by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa on 202 caps, and Argentina's Lionel Messi with 201 caps. Modric now sits fourth overall with 200 appearances, becoming the only Croatian to enter the elite 200-cap club.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Croatia secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, keeping their knockout hopes alive after a tightly contested encounter in Toronto.

The decisive moment came in the second half when substitute Ante Budimir scored the only goal of the match, helping Croatia bounce back from their opening defeat. The game also marked a special milestone for Luka Modric, who made his 200th international appearance, becoming only the fourth player in men's football history to reach the landmark.

Advertisement

Despite Panama's disciplined defensive effort and a strong first-half showing, they were unable to convert their chances and eventually fell short. The result leaves Croatia with their first points of the tournament, while Panama remains winless in the group stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts