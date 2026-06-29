FIFA World Cup 2026: Manager Hajime Moriyasu backs Japan to upset Brazil in R32

Houston [US], June 29 (ANI): Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu expressed confidence that his side can create history against Brazil as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, while confirming that midfielder Takefusa Kubo will miss the match due to injury.

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Japan will take on Brazil in the Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 at stake on June 29 (local time).

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Moriyasu said Japan respect the five-time world champions but believes they have an opportunity to spring an upset.

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"Brazil is always considered a strong contender to win the tournament, but we want to win and change history," Moriyasu said, as quoted by Japan's news outlet NHK ONE.

Referring to Japan's first-ever victory over Brazil in an international friendly last October, Moriyasu said his side would approach the knockout encounter with belief.

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"Brazil is always considered a strong contender to win the tournament, but we also believe we are a dark horse contender. We respect them, but we have a chance to win. We will do our best to make history," he said.

The Japan manager also stressed the importance of competing against one of world's football traditional powerhouses on the biggest stage.

"Being able to compete against a serious Brazilian team in the World Cup will be a great asset for our future. I want the players to fight with all their might," Moriyasu added.

Moriyasu also confirmed that Takefusa Kubo has been ruled out of the Round of 32 fixture after sustaining a left knee injury during Japan's opening group-stage match.

"He will not play in tomorrow's match. I hope he recovers quickly," Hajime Moriyasu said.

Meanwhile, Brazil's first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance. (ANI)

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