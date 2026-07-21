Madrid [Spain], July 21 (ANI): Madrid's Plaza de Cibeles turned into the heart of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations on Monday as thousands of jubilant fans welcomed the newly crowned champions, with Marc Cucurella stealing the show by leading supporters in a viral chant while the squad paraded through the streets of Madrid aboard an open-top bus.

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According to Fox Sports, the Spanish players were greeted by a sea of red and yellow as their open-air bus made its way through the capital's historic streets toward the iconic Cibeles Square, where supporters had been gathering since early morning.

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Un país entero volcado ⭐️⭐️ ¡SOMOS BICAMPEONES DEL MUNDO! #VamosEspaña | #ReyesDelMundo pic.twitter.com/MpGJVfsxxz — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 20, 2026

The celebrations continued well into the evening despite the team returning only hours after their World Cup final victory in New Jersey.

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Left-back Marc Cucurella, who played every minute of Spain's victorious campaign, delighted the crowd by lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy high before taking the microphone to sing the now-famous chant featuring his surname that first went viral in 2024. Fans joined in as the celebrations reached a fever pitch.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal also played his part in the festivities, singing along to Bad Bunny songs aboard the parade bus, as per Fox Sports.

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The 19-year-old Barcelona star, who was one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, also shared a heartwarming moment after spotting a fan holding a poster of his younger brother, Keyne. The banner was passed to Yamal, who proudly held it aloft for supporters lining the route.

By the time the squad reached Plaza de Cibeles for the closing ceremony, the atmosphere remained electric. Players were introduced one by one, with captain and Golden Ball winner Rodri receiving one of the loudest ovations from the packed square.

After that, the head coach, Luis de la Fuente, was tossed into the air in unison by the Spanish team players -- a celebration commonly referred to as "the bump" in North American sports and "doh-age" in Japanese sports culture.

Earlier in the day, head coach Luis de la Fuente and his players arrived in Madrid before attending official receptions at Zarzuela Palace with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Spanish royal family, including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. They then boarded the open-top bus that carried them through the capital as thousands celebrated Spain's return to the summit of world football.

Spain ended a 16-year wait for World Cup glory by defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball following Pedro Porro's cross and Nico Williams' assist. Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, enjoying 68 per cent possession, producing 20 shots with 11 on target, while restricting Argentina to just four attempts.

The celebrations in Madrid marked not only Spain's second FIFA World Cup title after their 2010 triumph but also the arrival of a new generation led by Rodri, Yamal and a defence that conceded just once throughout the tournament. (ANI)

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