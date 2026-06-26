FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe, Haaland set for next-gen showdown in France-Norway Group I clash

Massachusetts [US], June 26 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 can be considered a transition of generations where we are witnessing some of the greats who graced the beautiful game in their last dance and the coming up of talents who are set to make or solidify their names in the world of football.

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With an exciting group stage clash between Norway and two-time champions France, it will be a battle between two of the very best young footballers in the world, who can be considered to be part of the GOAT debate of the new generation.

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On the red side of the debate, we have the goal-scoring machine of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, who led Norway to the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years and who has proven his worth on the grandest stage of the game in his very first World Cup tournament.

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Meanwhile, in the blue corner, we have a much more established name, France's skipper Kylian Mbappe, who had already lifted the coveted trophy in 2018 in Russia, and is also on a record-breaking rampage during this tournament.

The clash between Norway and France will take place at Boston Stadium in Foxborough at 12:30 AM IST. Both Norway and France have already made it to the round of 32.

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In their past two matches, Norway have showcased what the 'Vikings' are capable of, with a 4-1 win over Iraq and a 3-2 win over Senegal, with Haaland finding the net in both the games. Their traditional 'Viking Row' celebration is a viral trend, right from being performed by players in front of their passionate fans, to the sounds of a drum, to the fans swarming at major landmarks and tournament venues to perform the celebration.

The Viking Row is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. This celebration, combined with Haaland's presence, has made Norway an exciting addition to the FIFA WC in their first WC since 1998.

For France, things have been more clinical, with a 3-1 win over Senegal and a 3-0 win over Iraq, with captain Mbappe being the superstar for France in both games.

Haaland, fighting for the prestigious Golden Boot, has scored a brace in both of his games and is behind the leading goal-scorer, Argentina icon Lionel Messi. With a brace against Senegal, Haaland became only the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two appearances at the tournament.

The Manchester City striker joined an illustrious list comprising Guillermo Stabile of Argentina, who achieved the feat in his first three matches in 1930, Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, who did so in his first four matches in 1954, France's Just Fontaine in 1958, Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974, and England captain Harry Kane in 2018.

Mbappe made his 100th international appearance against Iraq and also managed a brace. Mbappe's round of 32 sealing performance made him join an exclusive club by becoming only the fourth player to score two or more goals in at least three successive FIFA World Cup appearances.

He joined Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, who achieved the feat across four successive appearances in 1954, Argentina's Guillermo Stabile in 1930, and Lionel Messi in 2026.

Mbappe also became the 10th player to make 100 appearances for the France men's national team and the youngest to achieve the feat at the age of 27 years and 184 days.

Mbappe, who has 16 FIFA World Cup goals now and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament history alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose, will be aiming to take another step towards crossing Messi's newly-established record of 18 goals at the grandest stage of football. (ANI)

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