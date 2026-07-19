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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe says France "completely stunned" by England in 1st half, returned as "top-level players" in 2nd

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe says France "completely stunned" by England in 1st half, returned as "top-level players" in 2nd

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Miami [US], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted Les Bleus were "completely stunned" by England's first-half performance in their 6-4 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday (local time), but said the team rediscovered their top-level quality after the break.

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England clinched the bronze medal after a thrilling, record-breaking 10-goal encounter at Miami Stadium, with the defeat marking a disappointing end to Deschamps' 14-year tenure as France manager.

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England took absolute control of the first half, leaving Les Bleus shell-shocked with an unprecedented 4-0 lead before the interval. Declan Rice opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, before defender Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th minute. Bukayo Saka then took centre stage, netting twice in quick succession (37', 45+1') to mark the first time France has ever conceded four goals in a single half of World Cup football.

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Speaking after the match, Mbappe admitted France were "completely stunned" by England's first-half display but said the team showed their true quality after the break. He acknowledged the disappointment of losing, especially in outgoing coach Didier Deschamps' final match, and said they wanted to give the coach a better farewell. However, he insisted the defeat would not affect Deschamps' lasting legacy with Les Bleus.

"There were two very different halves. During the first one, I can understand why some people think we made fools of ourselves and didn't do the jersey justice. I'd say instead that we were human--and we can't afford to be. We were completely stunned, and they really shook us awake. In the second half, we went back to being top-level players, mental machines. In the end, we didn't win, and that's a shame for the coach [Didier Deschamps]. We wanted to do something for him. The first half gives the impression that we let him down--that's not at all how we wanted him to feel. That match isn't going to tarnish Didier Deschamps' legacy," he said after the match, as quoted by the FIFA website.

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France staged a stunning second-half comeback after trailing 4-0, with Mbappe scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding another to make it 4-3. Mbappe's brace also saw him overtake Lionel Messi as the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals. However, England regained control when Bukayo Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. Ousmane Dembele scored late for France, but Jude Bellingham sealed England's 6-4 victory in stoppage time.

The loss marked the end of a brilliant 14-year journey of Deschamps as France manager. He took charge of France in 2012, guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final in 2022 before their 2026 campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Spain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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