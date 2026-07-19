FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

Miami [USA], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe starts against England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match in Miami on Saturday (local time), with both teams naming heavily rotated line-ups. England, meanwhile, have left key players Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the bench.

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Mbappe will be aiming to strengthen his bid for the tournament's Golden Boot while also looking to surpass Lionel Messi as the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer. The two stars are currently tied on eight goals each at the ongoing 2026 World Cup. In the all-time World Cup scoring charts, Messi leads with 21 goals, with Mbappe just one behind on 20.

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The match will also mark Didier Deschamps' final game as France coach after 14 years in charge, with Les Bleus fielding a largely second-string defence.

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France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, ending their hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro, who was named Player of the Match, added a second to send Spain into the title clash against Argentina.

England, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the other semi-final in Atlanta, as the defending champions came from behind to win 2-1. Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the final against Spain.

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England vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match lineups:

England's lineup for the third-place match: Dean Henderson, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney.

France's lineup for the third-place match: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue. (ANI)

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