FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi eyes back-to-back WC titles as Argentina name XI for Spain clash

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has named his starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, making three changes from the side that edged England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

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Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul and Nicolas Gonzalez return to the starting lineup, replacing Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone as Argentina look to capture another World Cup crown.

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Captain Lionel Messi once again leads the side and will partner Julian Alvarez in attack, with the duo carrying Argentina's goalscoring hopes into the tournament's showpiece occasion.

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Emiliano Martinez starts in goal behind a back four of Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico. Rodrigo De Paul joins Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, while Nicolas Gonzalez provides support alongside Messi and Alvarez in the attacking third.

Messi has led Argentina in the finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Qatar in 2022 and is set to lead the team in the upcoming finals on Sunday (local time) in the US.

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In 2014, Messi led a team which had faced several setbacks due to injuries and eventually lost the finals to Germany by 1-0, as per FIFA.com. In 2022, Messi lifted the cup for the first time after Argentina defeated France on penalties at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He claimed a brace in the final, leading to a 3-3 score line.

Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, and Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, will clash in New York/New Jersey for football's ultimate prize.

Messi has led the team in style with eight goals, just two behind French captain Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot, and four assists in the tournament.

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

Argentina starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez. (ANI)

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