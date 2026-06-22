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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi is the best player, along with Ronaldo, says Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi is the best player, along with Ronaldo, says Kylian Mbappe

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 22 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe dismissed comparisons with football's biggest stars, saying Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players and that such discussions are not for him.

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He said his focus is solely on winning another World Cup with his team. Mbappe emphasised living in the present and enjoying the tournament rather than worrying about comparisons or future legacy.

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Mbappe stressed that his priority is helping France mount another successful World Cup campaign.

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"Messi is the best player, along with Cristiano, that's clear. I'm trying to help my team win another World Cup. The rest is just debate for the journalists. Right now, I'm not thinking about Haaland; maybe they're thinking about us, but I'm thinking about Iraq," Mbappe stated, as quoted by Marca as per Goal.com.

"Messi has shown what we've seen, that's a debate for people, it's good, but it's not something on my mind. What I want is to bring the trophy home. I won't be here when I turn 40; they'll have kicked me out before then. I don't make future plans; I only think about the present moment, about enjoying the World Cup," he added.

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Mbappe also downplayed talk of breaking the World Cup all-time scoring record, saying his focus is on helping his team win and secure qualification. He acknowledged that goals will naturally bring him closer to the milestone, but stressed that team success matters most.

He also praised Messi's consistency in front of goal, saying he expected him to score.

"It's always a pleasure to be there, and the important thing is the match because we have to qualify. I already knew Leo was going to score because he always scores. I'm behind him, but if you score, you get closer, but the most important thing for me is winning the World Cup," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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