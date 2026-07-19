FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi returns to MetLife Stadium seeking redemption as Argentina face Spain in title clash

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): A decade after one of the most heartbreaking moments of his illustrious career, Lionel Messi returns to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with an opportunity to rewrite history as Argentina takes on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (local time).

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For the Argentina captain, the title clash is more than a battle for football's biggest prize. It is a return to the venue where he endured the agony of defeat in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final against Chile, a night that ended with a missed penalty, tears on the substitutes' bench and a shock announcement that he was retiring from international football, reported Marca.

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According to a report by Goal.com, the memories of that night continue to make MetLife Stadium one of the most emotionally significant venues in Messi's career. Following Argentina's penalty shootout defeat to Chile, an emotional Messi had declared, "It's over for me with the national team; I've tried so hard."

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The announcement stunned the football world and sparked a nationwide campaign urging the then-29-year-old to reconsider. Among those pleading with Messi was a 15-year-old Enzo Fernandez, who posted an emotional message on social media that has resurfaced ahead of Sunday's final.

"Do whatever you want, Lionel, but please think about staying. Stay to have fun, which is what these people have taken from you," wrote Fernandez in 2016.

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Ten years later, Fernandez is no longer a fan writing to his idol but one of Argentina's most influential midfielders, standing alongside Messi as Lionel Scaloni's side chases a second successive World Cup crown.

Standing in Argentina's way is a Spain side that has been the tournament's standout defensive unit. Luis de la Fuente's men have conceded just one goal throughout the competition, becoming the first team to keep six clean sheets in a single men's World Cup.

After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain have reeled off six consecutive victories, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France on their way to the final.

The European champions also carry a 37-match unbeaten run into the contest and are bidding to win only their second FIFA World Cup title after their triumph in 2010.

Argentina, meanwhile, has showcased remarkable resilience throughout the knockout stages. The defending champions have fought back from difficult situations repeatedly, including a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinals, where Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner.

Scaloni's side have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and are aiming to become only the second team after Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.

The two nations enter the final with an evenly balanced head-to-head record of six wins each and two draws. Their only previous World Cup meeting came in 1966, when Argentina emerged 2-1 winners, while Spain claimed a memorable 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter, an international friendly in 2018.

As football's biggest prize awaits, the spotlight will inevitably remain on Messi. Nearly ten years after leaving MetLife Stadium in tears and questioning his international future, the Argentine captain has one final chance to transform the venue of his greatest heartbreak into the stage for another unforgettable chapter in his extraordinary career. (ANI)

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