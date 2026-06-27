Dallas [US], June 27 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that World Cup top scorer Lionel Messi will begin on the bench for Saturday night's match against Jordan.

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The Inter Miami star has scored all five of Argentina's goals in victories over Algeria and Austria, helping secure their place in the knockout rounds with one group-stage match still to play.

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"Leo will start on the bench. Leo will come in a little bit later," Scaloni as per Reuters.

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Scaloni said the players selected for the match deserve their opportunity as they are an important part of the squad. He praised their commitment to training and stressed that their hard work justifies their inclusion.

He added that while he would like to give everyone minutes, he does so whenever possible because all the players are deserving and of high quality.

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"Those who are playing tomorrow deserve to play, they are part of the team. All the effort we've put into training is because of them, that's why we're here. They are making every effort when they're not playing. I'd love to give everybody minutes, and when I have the chance, I do, and it's because they deserve it. They are fantastic players too," Scaloni said.

Scaloni also noted that Jordan typically uses a five-defender system and said Argentina are prepared to adjust their approach if they encounter difficulties during the match.

"Jordan normally plays with five defenders , and we're open to the possibility that, if we're facing some difficulties, we might have to move slightly differently," he concluded.

Argentina will conclude their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J campaign against Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

The contest is effectively a dead rubber, with Lionel Messi's side having already secured top spot in the group after victories over Algeria and Austria.

Jordan, meanwhile, have been eliminated following successive defeats to Austria and Algeria, leaving Saturday's fixture with no bearing on the final Group J standings. (ANI)

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