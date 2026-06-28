FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi sets historic record with goals in seven straight World Cup matches

Arlington (Texas) [US], June 28 (ANI): Argentina captain Lionel Messi etched another remarkable milestone into football history by becoming the first men's player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, continuing his extraordinary run during Argentina's flawless FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign.

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Messi also became the fourth player to score in all three group-stage matches of a single World Cup since the format was introduced in 1998, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010), and Fernando Torres (2010).

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Messi's record-breaking streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening Group J fixture before he followed it up with a brace against Austria. Although rested for the start of Argentina's final group game against Jordan, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench in the 60th minute and capped the victory with a trademark free-kick in the 80th minute, extending his unprecedented scoring sequence to seven successive World Cup appearances.

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The strike also took Messi's tally to 19 FIFA World Cup goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament. He is the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with six goals after the end of the league stage.

Already assured of qualification, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his side heavily against Jordan, making nine changes to the starting XI. Despite the reshuffle, the reigning champions dominated proceedings and secured a convincing 3-1 victory to finish top of Group J with a perfect record of three wins from three matches.

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Giovani Lo Celso handed Argentina the lead in the 19th minute with a superb curling free-kick from around 20 yards that left goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila rooted to the spot.

Argentina doubled their advantage shortly after the half-hour mark when a VAR review resulted in a penalty after Ihsan Haddad fouled Marcos Senesi inside the area. Lautaro Martinez calmly converted from the spot to register his maiden FIFA World Cup goal and give La Albiceleste a comfortable halftime cushion.

Jordan responded positively after the break and reduced the deficit in the 55th minute as Haddad delivered a dangerous low cross that Musa Al-Tamaari converted from close range.

Scaloni then introduced Messi on the hour mark, and the veteran forward quickly made his presence felt. With 10 minutes remaining, he curled a trademark low free-kick beyond Abulaila to restore Argentina's two-goal advantage and seal the victory.

Argentina will now take on tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami on July 4 (local time), while Jordan's maiden World Cup campaign ended after three defeats, although they managed to score in each of their group-stage matches. (ANI)

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