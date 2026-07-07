FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi starts, Lautaro benched as Argentina make three changes against Egypt

Atlanta [US], July 7 (ANI): Lionel Scaloni has made three changes to Argentina's starting XI for Tuesday's 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash against Egypt, with Lautaro Martinez dropping to the bench and Julian Alvarez coming into the lineup.

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Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes also return to the starting XI, replacing Facundo Medina and Thiago Almada.

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Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has made two changes, bringing in forward Haissem Hassan and midfielder Mohanad Lasheen for Omar Marmoush and Hamdy Fathy.

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Argentina booked their place in the last 16 after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde, while Egypt advanced following a penalty shootout victory over Australia after their match ended 1-1.

The winner of the tie will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

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Teams:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Egypt: Mostafa Shoubir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Mohanad Lashin, Emam Ashour, Marawan Attia, Mostafa Zico; Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan. (ANI)

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