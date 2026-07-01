FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexican President Sheinbaum lauds El Tri after Round of 16 qualification

Mexico City [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has praised the national football team after their commanding 2-0 victory over Ecuador, which secured their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

Taking to X, the President lauded the players for their passion, unity and fighting spirit, saying the team had brought "unforgettable joy" to the nation.

Advertisement

"They played with heart, with soul, and with pride. Today our National Team gave us an unforgettable joy and showed that we should never stop believing in Mexico," Sheinbaum wrote.

Advertisement

She added that the players defended the national colours with passion and helped unite millions of fans across the country in celebration.

"Thank you for defending our colors with passion and for making an entire country celebrate together. May the goal shout keep ringing out loud! Long live Mexico!" she further said.

Advertisement

Jugaron con el corazón, con el alma y con orgullo. 🇲🇽 🫶🏽 Hoy nuestra Selección nos regaló una alegría inolvidable y demostró que nunca debemos dejar de creer en México. Gracias por defender nuestros colores con pasión y por hacer que todo un país celebre unido. ¡Que siga sonando… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) July 1, 2026

In another post, the Mexican President was seen celebrating as the men's national team found the net against Ecuador. She shared the moment with a caption reading, "!Goooooooool!"

Mexico continued their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Ecuador in Mexico City, securing a place in the Round of 16.

Early pressure from the hosts was rewarded when Julian Quinones opened the scoring, followed by a second goal from Raul Jimenez before halftime.

Despite weather delays and Ecuador's late resistance, Mexico controlled the match throughout, with a solid defensive display and another clean sheet for goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Ecuador's night worsened after Piero Hincapie was shown a late red card, as Mexico now prepare to face the winner of England vs DR Congo in the next round. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)