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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico beat South Korea 1-0 as Romo's strike sends El Tri into knockout stage

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico beat South Korea 1-0 as Romo's strike sends El Tri into knockout stage

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ANI
Updated At : 08:58 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Guadalajara [Mexico], June 19 (ANI): Mexico secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their Group A clash at Estadio Akron here on Friday, continuing their impressive start to the tournament.

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The win marked a historic achievement for El Tri, who registered three consecutive FIFA World Cup victories for the first time in their history and moved a step closer to finishing top of the group.

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After opening their campaign with a convincing win over South Africa, Mexico were expected to face a much sterner challenge against a South Korean side that had also started the tournament with three points.

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However, the contest struggled to find rhythm during a cautious first half in which both teams appeared reluctant to take unnecessary risks.

Mexico produced the better opportunities before the break. Roberto Alvarado delivered a dangerous ball into the penalty area that was met by Julian Quinones, but South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu reacted sharply to keep the effort out.

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South Korea's captain Son Heung-min also threatened briefly, though an earlier attacking move was halted by an offside flag.

With both teams aware that a draw would keep them in a strong position following the Czech Republic's stalemate with South Africa earlier in the day, clear-cut chances remained scarce, and the first half ended goalless.

The breakthrough arrived five minutes after the restart and came from an unexpected error. Kim Seung-Gyu failed to hold onto a routine aerial ball inside his own box, gifting Luis Romo an opportunity that the Mexican midfielder gratefully accepted.

Romo calmly lifted the ball into the empty net to hand the hosts a crucial lead and score his first goal in a major international competition.

South Korea struggled to respond for long periods and looked short of attacking urgency. As the match entered its closing stages, the Taegeuk Warriors finally began to apply pressure, with substitute Cho Gue-sung coming closest to an equaliser. His close-range effort was brilliantly denied by Mexican goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico held firm through the final minutes to claim all three points and secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

The result also extended El Tri's perfect World Cup record against Asian opposition to six victories, while South Korea must now avoid defeat against South Africa in their final group match to keep their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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