FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico coach says team will make "world class" Harry Kane feel uncomfortable on pitch during R16 clash

Mexico City [Mexico], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against England at the iconic Azteca Stadium, Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre expressed his admiration for England skipper Harry Kane's "world-class" gameplay, while also asserting that the team will make sure that "he is not comfortable on the pitch".

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The England skipper, who has scored five goals so far in the season, is one of the biggest contenders for the Golden Boot currently held by Lionel Messi (seven goals). However, with the high altitude at the Azteca and Mexico's fantastic home record, he faces a tough challenge ahead for a slot in the quarterfinals.

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Speaking during the presser as quoted by Reuters, he said on the English skipper, "Harry Kane is a world-class figure. The goals he scored at Tottenham (Hotspur), the goals he scores at Bayern (Munich), and the goals he scores for his national team are those of a top, top player in the world."

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"We will try to make sure he is not comfortable on the pitch when he drops to receive, that there is always someone on him so he cannot create play," he added.

He also said that the England team is a "powerful" one physically and plays good football.

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Aguirre said that the team's run so far, which has seen them not concede a goal at all, has been shaped by players who leave their ego aside and stay humble.

"We chose players who did not prioritise their individual talent but instead put it at the service of the team; players who left their egos aside and were humble," Aguirre said.

The Mexico coach said that mentality would be crucial against an England side led by striker Harry Kane, whom he described as powerful and technically capable."

On the other hand, Mexico will lean on the experience and star power of Raul Jimenez, who has been a Premier League staple with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham and knows a lot of players on the opponents' camp well.

Aguirre said on Jiminez, "He is one of the group; he helps like one of the group, he behaves like one of the group. He has no attitude of being a star." (ANI)

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