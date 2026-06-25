FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico cruises into Round of 32 with 3-0 win over Czech Republic

Mexico City [Mexico], June 25 (ANI): Mexico completed a perfect FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the Mexico City Stadium, securing a third consecutive win and ending the Czech Republic's hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds.

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Having already sealed top spot in Group A and qualification for the Round of 32, the co-hosts entered the match with little pressure. The Czech Republic, however, required a positive result to keep their chances of advancing alive and started the contest on the front foot.

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Denis Visinsky was among the visitors' brightest performers in the opening stages and came close to breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute when his low strike narrowly missed the target.

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Mexico gradually took control of proceedings and found the breakthrough ten minutes into the second half. Mateo Chavez used his pace to get behind the Czech Republic defence before calmly finishing to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, sending the home crowd into celebration.

The momentum remained firmly with Mexico, and they doubled their advantage just six minutes later. Julian Quinones was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range, putting Javier Aguirre's side in a commanding position.

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With the result all but secured, the Mexican supporters were given another reason to celebrate when veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was introduced with 12 minutes remaining. The 40-year-old became one of the few players to feature in six editions of the FIFA World Cup, adding another milestone to his illustrious international career.

Mexico capped off the victory in stoppage time as Alvaro Fidalgo found the back of the net to make it 3-0 and complete a dominant display.

The result saw Mexico finish the group stage with three wins from three matches, carrying strong momentum into the Round of 32. For Czechia, the defeat confirmed their elimination from the tournament after failing to secure the points required to stay in contention for a place in the knockout phase. (ANI)

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