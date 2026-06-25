FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico pay tribute to goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after 3-0 win over Czech Republic

Mexico City [Mexico], June 25 (ANI): The Mexico national football team paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa while praising his unmatched legacy after a landmark moment in his international career.

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The legendary goalkeeper finally made his FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament debut during Mexico's dominant 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday (local time).

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In a post on X, the national team lauded their long-time captain's contribution to Mexican football, describing his journey and impact as extraordinary.

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"Historic, our captain. An unmatched legacy for Guillermo Ochoa," the Mexico national team wrote.

Histórico, nuestro capitán. ♥️🇲🇽 Un legado inigualable para Guillermo Ochoa ✨#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/KOGcTTBIZL — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 25, 2026

In the 77th minute, head coach Javier Aguirre opted to bring on Ochoa by substituting starter Raul Rangel, marking a special moment as the great goalkeeper stepped onto the field in what is expected to be his final appearance at the Estadio Azteca.

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The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who had already announced that he would retire from professional football after the World Cup, received the huge applause from the fans and his teammates as part of an emotional farewell at the iconic venue.

Ochoa, aged 40 years and 346 days, also became the oldest player to represent Mexico in a FIFA World Cup match, surpassing Rafa Marquez, who previously held the record at 39 years and 139 days during the 2018 edition against Brazil.

Ochoa has now been part of Mexico's World Cup squads across six editions, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026. While he did not feature in any matches in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments, he went on to establish himself as a key figure in later editions, cementing his legacy as one of Mexico's most enduring players on the global stage.

Coming to the match, Mexico completed a dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, securing three wins from three matches and finishing top of Group A. Already qualified for the Round of 32, the hosts played with confidence and took control in the second half after a goalless opening period.

Mateo Chavez opened the scoring early in the second half with a composed finish after breaking through the Czech defence, before Julian Quinones doubled the lead shortly after from close range. Ochoa was introduced late in the game, marking another milestone in his glittering World Cup career.

Mexico sealed the victory in stoppage time through Alvaro Fidalgo to complete a 3-0 win and maintain their perfect group-stage record. The result confirmed Mexico's top-place finish and momentum heading into the knockout rounds, while the Czech Republic were eliminated after failing to secure enough points to progress. (ANI)

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