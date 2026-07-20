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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico President Sheinbaum congratulates Spain, hails tri-nation hosting

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico President Sheinbaum congratulates Spain, hails tri-nation hosting

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ANI
Updated At : 07:13 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 title and hailed the tournament as a celebration of unity, saying the event demonstrated sport's unique ability to bring nations together.

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In a post on X after the conclusion of the tournament, Sheinbaum praised Mexico's role as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada, while also commending the Mexican national team's performances.

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"The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end. It was a grand celebration of joy, excitement, and unity among peoples, where sport once again demonstrated its power to bring nations together," Mexico President wrote on X.

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She also congratulated Mexicans for successfully hosting the tournament and lauded the national team for representing the country with distinction.

"Congratulations to all Mexicans for making Mexico the best host and to our National Team for the outstanding role it played, raising high the name of our country with dedication, talent, and pride," she said.

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The Mexican President also congratulated Spain on lifting their second FIFA World Cup trophy.

"Congratulations to Spain for deservedly winning the championship," she added.

Highlighting the collaboration between the three co-host nations, Sheinbaum said the successful staging of the tournament reflected the value of international cooperation.

"The three host countries--Canada, the United States, and Mexico--have shown that, when we work together, we are capable of turning great projects into reality and leaving a legacy of cooperation, friendship, and hope for the world," she said.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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