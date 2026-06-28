FIFA World Cup 2026: Modric becomes oldest World Cup assist provider as Petar Sucic enters Croatia record books

Philadelphia [US], June 28 (ANI): Veteran midfielder Luka Modric continued to defy age while rising star Petar Sucic etched his name into Croatia's FIFA World Cup history as Zlatko Dalic's side defeated Ghana 2-1 to secure a place in the Round of 32.

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At 40 years and 291 days, Modric became the oldest player on record (since 1966) to register an assist at a FIFA World Cup, delivering the decisive corner that Nikola Vlasic headed home in the 83rd minute to seal Croatia's second Group L victory on Saturday (Local Time).

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The Croatian captain's milestone came after another history-making contribution from 22-year-old Sucic, whose spectacular long-range strike in the first half made him Croatia's second-youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup. At 22 years and 245 days, Sucic trails only Josko Gvardiol, who scored against Morocco at the 2022 World Cup aged 20 years and 328 days.

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Croatia's victory ensured they finished second in Group L behind England, who topped the standings following a 2-0 win over Panama. Ghana also advanced to the knockout stage as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams, while Scotland's hopes of progressing were ended.

Croatia controlled much of the opening half and deservedly went ahead in the 31st minute when Sucic unleashed a superb strike from distance that flew into the bottom-left corner.

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Ghana responded with greater urgency after the break and eventually found an equaliser through Derrick Luckassen. The defender headed home Ernest Nuamah's free-kick delivery, with the goal standing after an extended VAR review of nearly four minutes confirmed there was no offside.

With the match entering its closing stages, Croatia once again turned to their experienced talisman. Modric curled in a precise corner from the left, and Vlasic rose above the Ghana defence to power home the winner with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

The victory booked Croatia's place in the Round of 32, where Dalic's side will look to build on the blend of youthful promise and veteran leadership displayed against Ghana.

Despite the defeat, Ghana progressed and will face the winners of Group K, Portugal or Colombia, in Kansas City on Friday. (ANI)

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