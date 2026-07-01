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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah returns to training ahead of Egypt's WC clash against Australia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah returns to training ahead of Egypt's WC clash against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Egypt captain Mohamed Salah returned to partial training as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain, raising hopes that he could be fit for Friday's World Cup Round of 32 clash against Australia.

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Salah was forced off during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group-stage match, sparking doubts over his availability for the knockout fixture in Dallas, as per Reuters.

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Photos posted by the Egyptian Football Association on Facebook showed a smiling Mohamed Salah back on the training pitch in Spokane, where Egypt are preparing for their World Cup Round of 32 clash against Australia.

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Salah's return comes as a major boost for Egypt, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time after finishing second in their group with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The 34-year-old has played a key role in Egypt's campaign so far, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

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Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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