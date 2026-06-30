FIFA World Cup 2026: Moriyasu says Japan closing gap on Brazil despite WC defeat

Texas [US], June 30 (ANI): Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said that while his team were devastated by the defeat to Brazil, he believes the gap between the two sides is gradually closing.

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He acknowledged Brazil remain a top-tier team but insisted Japan are steadily moving closer to that level and must continue improving to compete consistently at the highest stage.

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Moriyasu stressed that gaining experience against elite opponents will be crucial for the growth of Japanese football, saying such matches will help develop the squad further.

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He also revealed that he encouraged his players to approach the game with a reset mindset, urging them to play as if the score was 0-0 and focus on using defensive stability as a platform to launch attacks.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

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"The gap between us is closing now," Moriyasu told reporters as per Reuters. "Of course, Brazil are a top-tier team, and we are definitely approaching that level. As a result, we were devastated. Of course, there is that kind of difference in our level, and we have to up our game. To compete at the top is a goal we all have."

"This is one of the strong points of the Japanese team," Moriyasu said. "Having more players gain such experience will contribute to the growth of football in Japan." What I said to the players is to play as if we have gone back to 0-0," Moriyasu said. "Defending will lead to attack, and that is something I conveyed to the players," he added.

Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

However, with this win, Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

History heavily favours Brazil in this matchup. Across 15 meetings, the Selecao have won 12, with 2 draws and just a single loss. But that one defeat looms large. Months before this tournament, Japan pulled off a stunning 3-2 friendly win in Tokyo, their first ever against the South Americans. (ANI)

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