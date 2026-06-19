FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for rape

Boston [US], June 19 (ANI): Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi, set to join the national side ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash against Scotland on Friday, has been ordered to stand trial for a rape charge before a French criminal court, reported Goal.com.

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The case stems from an incident back in February 2023, when a young woman reported of a sexual assault at the PSG star's residence in Boulogne-Billancourt. After a three-year inquiry, the prosecution requested a trial before the final judicial referral was confirmed by the appeals court. Legal authorities in Hauts-de-Seine ruled that the investigation yielded enough evidence against the 27-year-old footballer to proceed directly to a full criminal trial.

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"The court looked me in the eye and said: 'If you were not famous, there would never have been a case.' I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that remaining dignified, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made," Hakimi said in a social media post, as quoted by Goal.com.

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"Today, a story that is not mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target. I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak," the post added.

The appellate court's decision was welcomed by the legal representative for the civil party, describing it as a consistent step towards justice, offering reassurance to victims within sports.

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Rachel-Flore Pardo, the civil party's lawyer, said, "The investigating chamber has ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Achraf Hakimi for having committed rape. This decision is perfectly consistent with the evidence in the case and in line with the opinions of the public prosecutor, the investigating judge, and the advocate general at the Court of Appeal."

"This decision brings my client relief and hope... The hope that this trial will help other women and further erode the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, even within the world of men's football," added Rachel.

Hakimi's legal team, though has a different stance, criticising the decision to proceed, claiming that the investigation overlooked critical exculpatory evidence.

The footballer's lawyer said, "The multitude of exculpatory elements revealed by the investigation and the judicial inquiry would, in any other case, have led to a dismissal. Mr Achraf Hakimi is now eagerly awaiting his trial so that he can finally speak publicly about the false accusation against him."

The trial comes during a highly important time for his nation as he represents them and captains the side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Morocco, after their 2022 semifinal finish, the first-ever by an African nation, are darkhorse contenders in the tournament. Also his club, PSG, will be monitoring the situation ahead of the pre-season, as a trial date in France is expected to be announced soon. (ANI)

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