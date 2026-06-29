FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco coach Ouahbi says Round of 32 clash against Netherlands will require "different solutions"

Guadalupe [Mexico], June 29 (ANI): Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team has shown strong performances and character in their first three matches, but stressed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Netherlands will be a different challenge requiring different solutions, as per Reuters.

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Morocco advanced to the knockout stage after collecting seven points from matches against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, finishing second in Group C behind five-time champions Brazil on goal difference.

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"In the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch. But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions. That is the mentality with which we will enter the game," Ouahbi said ahead of the Round of 32 clash against Netherlands, as quoted by Reuters.

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Ouahbi said Morocco successfully managed players' workloads in their final group-stage match by rotating the squad and sharing playing time. He added that the approach helped keep the entire team fresh and in the best possible condition for the knockout stage.

"From a physical point of view, in the third match we succeeded in managing the playing time in the way we wanted. I was keen to distribute the playing time across the squad so that every player had the opportunity to participate. That also allows the whole team to be in the best possible condition," he said.

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Ouahbi said Morocco will stick to their strengths and focus on executing its game plan as effectively as possible in the crucial clash.

"We will continue to do what we are good at in the best possible way," he said. (ANI)

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