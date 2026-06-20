Massachusetts [US], June 20 (ANI): Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari etched his name into the record books after scoring the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, finding the net just 70 seconds into his side's Group-stage clash against Scotland on Friday (local time).

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Saibari struck after only one minute and 10 seconds, surpassing the previous fastest goal of the tournament scored by Czechia's Michal Sadilek, who had netted after five minutes and seven seconds against South Africa earlier in the competition.

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The early breakthrough underlined Morocco's positive start to the match and highlighted Saibari's growing influence on the international stage.

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The goal also saw Saibari achieve another significant milestone. He became only the second African player to score in each of his first two FIFA World Cup appearances, joining Egypt's Mohamed Salah in the exclusive list.

In addition, the strike is now the fastest goal ever scored by Morocco at a FIFA World Cup and the second-fastest goal scored by an African nation in the tournament's history. The record for the fastest World Cup goal by an African player remains with Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, who scored against the Czech Republic during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

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Ismael Saibari's early effort has now become the quickest goal of the ongoing edition of the World Cup, highlighting his immediate impact in the high-profile clash.

However, the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history remains unchanged. Turkey's Hakan Sukur still holds that record, having scored just 11 seconds into a match against South Korea in 2002. Sukur had capitalised on a defensive lapse straight from kickoff to slot home and create a milestone that continues to stand as the quickest strike in World Cup history.

Earlier, former India captain and football legend Bhaichung Bhutia shared his views on Morocco and Scotland, analysing both teams' performances so far, the tactical battle ahead, and the players who could make the difference.

Reflecting on Morocco's opening game against Brazil, Bhaichung felt the African side made the stronger statement, praising their quality, pace and midfield dominance.

"I think Morocco definitely made a stronger statement. They were unlucky not to get three points. They were much better than Brazil and completely outplayed them. The way they dominated the midfield area against Brazil was something really impressive to watch," he said, according to a press release.

While acknowledging Scotland's important victory over Haiti, Bhaichung highlighted the significance of the result in their qualification push.

"For Scotland, getting three points against Haiti is a huge step forward because Haiti are considered the weakest side in the group. Those points could prove very important going ahead," he added.

Analysing the tactical contest between the two teams, Bhaichung believes Scotland's physical approach and Morocco's possession-based style will create an intriguing battle.

"Scotland will be well organised, look to keep things tight and can also be very direct. They will try to use their physicality, crosses and aerial ability. Morocco, on the other hand, plays a South American style of football with possession, quick passing and the ability to break through teams with their pace and tactical quality," he explained.

Saibari's record-breaking strike has now added another chapter to Morocco's impressive World Cup campaign as they continue their push for a place in the knockout stages. (ANI)

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