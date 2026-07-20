New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain skipper Rodri hailed his teammates after La Roja defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, describing the squad as "sensational" and calling the tournament the toughest World Cup he had ever experienced.

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Speaking to TVE, as quoted by The Athletic, after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at MetLife Stadium, Rodri said the triumph was made even more special by overcoming a team led by Lionel Messi.

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"This group has been sensational. We are World Cup winners, it's incredible to say it. For me, the most difficult World Cup tournament ever. And we were capable of beating an Argentina who have all my respect, with the best player of all time," Rodri told TVE, as quoted by The Athletic.

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"Only people who have been through what I've been through can know. The moments when the people who love you are there, when those who have always backed you are there. Obviously there are many people who don't know you, but I've always felt support from everyone. The love from the Spanish fans," he added.

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.

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Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final.

The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)

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