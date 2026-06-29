FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann says Germany focused on team success ahead of Paraguay clash

Massachusetts [US], June 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Round of 32 clash against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann said his sole focus is on the team's success and helping his players perform, insisting he has nothing to prove personally as his side prepares for its upcoming international fixture.

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Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Nagelsmann said creating the right atmosphere within the squad and ensuring the players are well prepared remain his priorities.

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"It is only about the team and success," Nagelsmann told a press conference, as quoted by Reuters. "To bring onto the pitch the good atmosphere we have as a group. I don't feel I have to prove anything apart to help my players and prepare them for the game."

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The Germany coach said he does not feel under pressure to prove himself.

"I do not think I have any responsibility to prove myself to anyone," he added.

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Looking ahead to the knockout fixture, Nagelsmann described the opposition as a challenging side capable of testing Germany.

"They are a very uncomfortable opponent who will be demanding a lot from us," Nagelsmann said.

He stressed that winning remains the primary objective for the national team and highlighted the importance of confidence and preparation in dealing with expectations.

"It is always about winning when talking about the national team, trying to win every game. How you deal with expectations is just self-confidence; give the players a good plan so they feel comfortable and do the right things on the pitch. If you win, everything is perfect; if you lose, everything is shit, so we have to win tomorrow," he said.

Germany are coming into this contest after they suffered a forgetful 2-1 loss against Ecuador in their final Group E FIFA World Cup clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25 (local time). It marked only the second time in their history that Ecuador had progressed from a World Cup group stage, matching their achievement from 2006. (ANI)

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