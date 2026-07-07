Seattle [US], July 7 (ANI): United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino called for patience following his side's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the team had made considerable progress over the past year despite its Round of 16 defeat to Belgium, according to The Athletic.

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Addressing reporters after the United States' disappointing 4-1 loss, Pochettino rejected the idea that closing the gap on the world's leading football nations could happen overnight, stressing that development is a gradual process.

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"The improvement or growth is not like you are in a rocket and you improve and go like this (upwards). One year ago, before the Gold Cup, no one believed we could arrive today against Belgium, one of the contenders to win the World Cup. In one year, we think we were in a mess, but today, thinking today the way we performed in the World Cup, we have improved a lot. But sometimes you need to go little by little," the USA head coach said, as quoted by The Athletic.

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The United States manager said he was proud of his team's performances during the tournament and highlighted the promise shown by the squad's younger players.

"I'm so proud. In one year, this team, in all the circumstances, showed we can play football, we can compete, and there are a lot of young players with potential for the future. It's about to keep believing in that process," he added.

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Asked about his future beyond the World Cup and the status of his contract, Pochettino said it was not the right time to make any decisions, adding that he planned to take a short break before discussing the next steps.

"Now, it's time to rest a little bit. To think, to have conversations to see what the decision is. I'm so happy. We've built a very good relationship. Now is not a moment to talk about that," he said, as quoted by The Athletic.

Coming to the match, Belgium stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over the hosts, the United States, at Seattle Stadium.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brace to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hans Vanaken scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time strike, marking his third consecutive World Cup match with a goal.

Belgium dominated much of the contest despite the USA briefly equalising through Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick. A costly goalkeeping error by Matt Freese allowed Belgium to extend their lead before Lukaku sealed the emphatic win late on.

The defeat ended the United States' campaign, making them the last of the three co-host nations to exit the tournament after Canada and Mexico.

Belgium will next face Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10 after the Spanish side knocked out Portugal in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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