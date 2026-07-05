Ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against England, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, a Premier League player with Fulham and currently at Wolverhampton Wanderers, said that the clash against the Three Lions is one where they need to "stay focused from start to finish".

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Co-hosts Mexico will be aiming to continue their dominant home run at the iconic Azteca and also trouble England with the aggressive gameplay combined with the venue's high altitude as they take on them in a clash for a quarterfinal slot on July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

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Speaking ahead of the match to the press as quoted by Reuters, Jimenez said, "It is a match where we have to stay focused from start to finish."

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"I think that commitment has been evident in every match, how fully invested we are. Well, I am really happy to be part of it," he added.

The match will feature many of the prominent former and current Premier League stars, such as Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice etc, but he said that he has not communicated with players from the opposition camp before the match as he "does not know them well".

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"I haven't messaged them, because I do not know them that well. I have swapped shirts with a few, but that is as far as it goes," Jimenez said.

Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca--a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side. The clash against England is scheduled for July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter. Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

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