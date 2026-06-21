Texas [US], June 21 (ANI): The Netherlands have become only the eighth team in FIFA World Cup history to surpass the 100-goal mark, joining an elite list of footballing nations after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden in the 2026 World Cup Group F clash on Saturday (local time).

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With this achievement, the Dutch now feature alongside Brazil (241 goals), Germany (239), Argentina (152), France (136), Italy (128), Spain (108), and England (104) in the list of highest all-time World Cup goal scorers.

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Netherlands become the eighth team to score over 100 #FIFAWorldCup goals 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/NArDMYGJ9l — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

The Netherlands reached the milestone in style as Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice each in a dominant display in Houston, while Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth goal to complete the rout.

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The result also reinforced several impressive records for the Dutch side, including extending their unbeaten run in FIFA World Cup group-stage matches to 18 games and their overall unbeaten streak in World Cup matches to 14.

Coming to the match, Brobbey, who replaced Crysencio Summerville in the only change from the 2-2 draw against Japan, scored two goals inside the opening 17 minutes in Houston. His early brace marked the fourth-fastest in FIFA World Cup history.

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Sweden gradually settled into the contest and created several chances towards the end of the first half, but Gakpo took control after the break, scoring twice within seven minutes to put the Dutch firmly in charge.

Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Sweden just before the hour mark, but substitute Summerville added a late fifth goal for Ronald Koeman's side, who are now close to securing a place in the knockout stage.

The Netherlands began in emphatic fashion, scoring in the fifth minute when Brobbey finished off a flowing move involving Tijjani Reijnders and Gakpo, who provided the assist from the left flank.

Sweden responded through Viktor Gyokeres, who tested Bart Verbruggen, but Brobbey doubled his tally shortly after by converting Denzel Dumfries' cross with a close-range finish.

The Dutch remained in control despite Sweden's efforts, with Gyokeres and others forcing several saves from Verbruggen, though they were unable to convert their pressure before half-time.

After the restart, Gakpo extended the lead with a quick double--first tapping in another Dumfries cross and then finishing with a clever reverse strike past Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Graham Potter introduced Elanga after Sweden fell 4-0 behind, and the forward responded quickly by scoring after a fine pass from Alexander Isak.

However, any hopes of a comeback were short-lived, as Summerville sealed the emphatic win with a superb late strike in the 89th minute as Dutch side stayed in knockout hunt. (ANI)

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