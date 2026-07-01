FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands players face racist abuse after WC shootout loss to Morocco

Guadalupe [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): Netherlands players who missed penalties in Monday's World Cup shootout defeat to Morocco were subjected to racist, discriminatory and hateful abuse online, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed in the shootout as Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after the last-32 match in Monterrey ended 1-1 after extra time, according to the KNVB as per Reuters.

Advertisement

"We find this appalling, and we will file a case with 'Meld Online Discriminatie' (Report Online Discrimination).

Advertisement

"Once a report is filed, their legal staff assess whether the statement constitutes a punishable offence. This can lead to a formal complaint being lodged with the Public Prosecution Service, which may then initiate a criminal investigation," the FA added.

"Football brings together millions of different people, whereas discrimination does the exact opposite. It therefore runs counter to everything football stands for," added the KNVB.

Advertisement

African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).

The contest was one of the highest-quality ties of the Round of 32, with Morocco entering the tournament ranked sixth in the FIFA World Rankings and the Netherlands seventh. It was also only the second match of the tournament to be decided by a penalty shootout after Paraguay eliminated Germany earlier on Monday.

Morocco will now face Canada in the first Round of 16 fixture at NRG Stadium on Saturday (local time), as they continue their historic run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)