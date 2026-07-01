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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands thank players and fans, decry abuse after WC exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands thank players and fans, decry abuse after WC exit

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Guadalupe [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): The Netherlands team thanked its players, staff, and supporters for their efforts and backing throughout the World Cup, saying football unites people regardless of background.

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However, the team also condemned racist and discriminatory online reactions directed at players following their elimination, stressing that such behaviour has no place in football, online spaces, or society.

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"We thank the players, staff and all those involved for their commitment during this World Cup. We also express our appreciation for the supporters, in the stadium, at home and everywhere where Oranje was followed and supported. Football connects people, regardless of origin or background," the Netherlands Football Association wrote in an X post.

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"We see online reactions in which players are treated in a racist and discriminatory manner after the elimination. We draw a clear line there. Racism and discrimination have no place anywhere: not in football, not online and not in our society," the post further added.

African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).

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Netherlands players who missed penalties in Monday's World Cup shootout defeat to Morocco were subjected to racist, discriminatory and hateful abuse online, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed in the shootout as Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after the last-32 match in Monterrey ended 1-1 after extra time.

Rob Jetten, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, praised the unifying power of football following the Dutch side's exit from the WC. He highlighted the positive spirit among Dutch fans, including the Oranje fan marches, and noted the Moroccan-Dutch community's celebration of Morocco's victory.

He also appreciated the support shown to Cody Gakpo during a difficult moment for him and his family, and thanked both the Netherlands and Morocco teams, wishing Morocco success in their upcoming match against Canada.

"After a thrilling match between Oranje and the Atlas Lions, the World Cup is unfortunately over for the Netherlands. It was incredible to see how sports bring people together. How Dutch fans from left to right won hearts with the massive Oranje fan walks. How the vast majority of the Moroccan-Dutch community celebrates their well-deserved victory in a positive way. How teammates and opponents alike rally around Cody Gakpo during this emotionally gruelling time for him and his family.@OnsOranje, thank you so much, and @EnMaroc, best of luck in the rest of this tournament against Canada," Jetten wrote in an X post.

Morocco will now face Canada in the first Round of 16 fixture at NRG Stadium on Saturday (local time), as they continue their historic run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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