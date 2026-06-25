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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Never going to do it," says Sweden's Lagerbielke on Norway's Viking Row celebration

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Never going to do it," says Sweden's Lagerbielke on Norway's Viking Row celebration

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 25 (ANI): Swedish players have a light-hearted dig at Norway's widely recognised "Viking Row" celebration during the FIFA World Cup 2026, with defender Gustaf Lagerbielke and teammate Elliot Stroud suggesting the gesture has become repetitive despite its popularity among Norwegian fans.

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The Viking Row is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

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Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (local time), Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke said he had no intention of participating in the celebration and joked about the attention it receives from television broadcasters.

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"I am never going to do it. We just sigh. Perhaps mostly at the TV crew who choose to zoom in on it every single time," Lagerbielke told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Reuters.

"It is very similar to the Icelandic volcano, after all. But, whatever floats your boat," he added.

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Lagerbielke's comments were followed by fellow Swedish player Elliot Stroud, who suggested the celebration may be losing some of its novelty because of its frequent use.

"It is probably starting to get a bit overused. It feels like they run it every time they get the chance. But it does work well for them, after all," Stroud added, as quoted by Reuters.

Recently, Norway captain Martin Odegaard led his team in the traditional Viking Row celebration alongside fans after the side secured qualification for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The emotional celebrations came after Norway confirmed their place in the Round of 32 following a convincing 3-2 win over Senegal.

Following the match, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, along with his teammates, sat in formation on the ground to perform the traditional Viking Row celebration. Captain Martin Odegaard set the rhythm by beating the drum, while fans added to the atmosphere, creating a loud and energetic backdrop that echoed across the stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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