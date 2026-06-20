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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Never going to feel underdogs, says Gustavo Alfaro after Paraguay stuns Turkey

FIFA World Cup 2026: Never going to feel underdogs, says Gustavo Alfaro after Paraguay stuns Turkey

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ANI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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California [US], June 20 (ANI): Coach Gustavo Alfaro emphasized Paraguay's confidence and ambition following their 1-0 victory over Turkey, saying the team respects all rivals but believes it can compete with anyone.

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Paraguay boosted their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkiye in Group D, securing three vital points and eliminating the European side from contention for the Round of 32.

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"We can face better teams and more important or prestigious opponents, we respect this, but we are never going to feel underdogs or inferior to any other opponents," Alfaro told a press conference as per Reuters.

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"We will always give our best and represent our jersey in the best possible way," he added.

Paraguay, playing in their first World Cup since 2010, made a dream start at the San Francisco Bay Area venue, striking just 65 seconds after kick-off. A misplaced Turkish pass gifted possession to Paraguay, and Matias Galarza wasted no time in punishing the mistake.

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Alfaro also said he was overwhelmed by Paraguay's victory and took great pride in seeing the players celebrate together, describing their shared joy and connection as a powerful reflection of the team's spirit and achievement.

"When we won the game when the final whistle was blown, I couldn't believe it. Anyway, I told my players, in line with what I said earlier, that I wanted to see that joy when they look each other in the eyes, and you don't need any words," Alfaro said.

Paraguay will return to the San Francisco Bay Area on June 25 for their final Group D clash against Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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