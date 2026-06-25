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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar calls Messi 'great friend' after Brazil qualify for Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar calls Messi 'great friend' after Brazil qualify for Round of 32

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ANI
Florida (US), Updated At : 01:58 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Brazil star Neymar lavished praise on Argentina captain Lionel Messi, describing him as a "great friend" and expressing his affection for the football icon following his side's qualification for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Speaking to reporters after Brazil's emphatic 3-0 victory over Scotland, Neymar reflected on his bond with Messi.

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"He is good on the field, imagine him off it. He's a great friend. He knows I care about him a lot," Neymar said in remarks shared by DSPORTS on its X handle.

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Messi and Neymar spent four seasons together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. During their time at the club, the duo lifted eight major trophies, including two La Liga titles (2014-15, 2015-16), three Copa del Rey crowns (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), the UEFA Champions League (2014-15), the UEFA Super Cup (2015), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2015).

The pair later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where they played together from 2021 to 2023. During their stint in Paris, Messi and Neymar added three more trophies to their collection, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, along with the Trophee des Champions in 2022.

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Coming to the Brazil vs Scotland match, Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C match, securing top spot in the group and advancing to the knockout stage alongside Morocco. Vinicius starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring in the seventh minute and heading in his second just before half-time, before Matheus Cunha added a third goal after the break.

The win also saw Brazil dominate proceedings, with Scotland struggling to create clear chances despite a few late efforts. The match also marked a historic milestone for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the nation's first three World Cup matches, equalling the feat of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo from 2002.

He also became only the fifth Brazilian overall to achieve the record. Brazil finished the group stage with seven points, while Scotland must now wait to see if their three-point tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

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