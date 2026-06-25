FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar named on bench for Brazil against Scotland, Rayan replaces Raphinha

Florida [US], June 25 (ANI): Neymar Jr. has been named on the bench for Brazil's final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match against Scotland, marking his return to the squad after recovering from a calf injury. Meanwhile, forward Rayan comes in to replace the injured winger Raphinha.

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Neymar has not taken a field for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The setback sidelined him for an extended period and limited his involvement during Brazil's qualification campaign.

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Earlier, ahead of the Scotland match, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said the team's focus remains on fielding the strongest possible lineup for the decisive fixture.

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"We're thinking of nothing else but playing a good match with the best possible line-up; the same goes for the forwards," he had said, via Globo as quoted by The Athletic.

The head coach added, "We have a clear idea of who will replace Raphinha; there's no point worrying about cards."

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Notably, while the squad travelled to Philadelphia for Brazil's match against Haiti which the five-time champions eventually won 4-0, Neymar remained at Brazil's training base in New Jersey to continue an individual rehabilitation programme. The veteran forward resumed on-field work over the weekend, taking part in physical and ball drills as he stepped up his recovery.

Meanwhile, Raphinha limped off from the field in the 40th minute of Brazil's 4-0 win over Haiti in their previous group-stage encounter after picking up an injury. The winger later expressed optimism over his recovery, posting on Instagram that he will "do everything in my power to recover and return as soon as possible."

Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 line-ups.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan, Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha.

Scotland: Angus Gunn, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Jack Hendry, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Scott McKenna. (ANI)

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