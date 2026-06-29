FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar on bench as Brazil, Japan confirm starting XIs for knockout clash

Texas [US], June 29 (ANI): Brazil and Japan have announced their respective starting XIs for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Monday in Houston, with star forward Neymar Jr once again named on the bench for the five-time champions.

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Neymar was also named on the bench for Brazil's final group-stage match against Scotland, but the 34-year-old made his first appearance since 2023 after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of Brazil's 3-0 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture on Wednesday, June 24 (local time). He returned to action after recovering from a calf injury.

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The appearance marked Neymar's first outing at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and his first competitive appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury kept him out of action for an extended period and limited his involvement in Brazil's qualification campaign.

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The Brazilian winger replaced Matheus Cunha in the 76th minute against Scotland, making his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance. He has now featured in the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament.

Brazil's starting line-up for their clash against Japan includes Alisson as the goalkeeper, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos (captain), Danilo and Douglas Santos in defence. Their midfield features Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta, while the attack includes Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan.

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Japan have named Zion Suzuki as goalkeeper, with Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito and Takehiro Tomiyasu forming the backline. Captain Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada and Kaishu Sano comprise the midfield, while Ayase Ueda starts as the lone striker.

Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 clash line-ups

Brazil: Alisson (GK), Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, Rayan

Japan: Zion Suzuki (GK), Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano, Ayase Ueda. (ANI)

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