Atlanta [US], July 8 (ANI): The National Football League (NFL) icon and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, hailed Argentina's win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash, which saw them come back from a 0-2 deficit with three goals in the final 13 minutes, saying that it might have topped his infamous comeback during Super Bowl LI in New England Patriot Colours.

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Down and out by 2-0 in the 67th minute, goals from Cristian Romero (79th minute), Lionel Messi (83rd minute) and Enzo Fernandez (90+3 minute) kept the crowd engaged till the very last second and marked another instant classic clash from the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion who has seen plenty of such moments throughout his career, got reminded of the 2017 Super Bowl title clash against the Atlanta Falcons.

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During that clash, the New England Patriots trailed 28-3, but pulled off a miracle by winning the match 34-28, with Brady securing the 'Most Valuable Player' award.

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Posting on X, after watching the Argentina masterclass, Brady remarked, "Yeah so that might top 28-3"

https://x.com/TomBrady/status/2074554217361010904

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Another NFL quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, also posted a Goat emoji, crowning Messi as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

https://x.com/PatrickMahomes/status/2074551207147061415

Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot.

Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8. (ANI)

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