DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: No one can play like Messi, I try to base my game around him, says Australia's Irankunda

FIFA World Cup 2026: No one can play like Messi, I try to base my game around him, says Australia's Irankunda

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:13 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vancouver [Canada], June 19 (ANI): Nestory Irankunda credited Football icon Lionel Messi as a major influence, using the Argentine star's agility and strength as key inspirations for his own style of play.

Advertisement

Irankunda also revealed that Tim Cahill is his role model, saying he is his biggest inspiration and described his goal against Turkey as a moment of great personal pride.

Advertisement

Cahill became the first to play four FIFA World Cup tournaments for his national side in 2018. While long since retired, the 46-year-old remains an inspiration to many young hopefuls climbing through the ranks in Australia.

Advertisement

Irankunda needed less than 30 minutes on his FIFA World Cup debut to etch his name into Australian football history.

Showcasing his trademark blistering pace, the 20-year-old raced onto a long ball, surged past a defender, and finished emphatically to open the scoring in Australia's 2-0 victory over Turkiye.

Advertisement

The goal made Irankunda the youngest Socceroo ever to score at a FIFA World Cup, marking a memorable milestone in his international career.

"No one can play like him (Lionel Messi), but that is how I try to base my game. He is really agile and powerful, so I try to base my game around him," Irankunda said as per Olympics.com.

"Cahill was my biggest inspiration. I look up to him and want to be like him one day. I'm really, really, really proud of myself [for the] goal [against Turkiye]. Just the way [Cahill] played, he played with that hunger, and he gave his all for this country; you can see that with all the goals he scored for the nation," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts