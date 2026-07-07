FIFA World Cup 2026: "No team has maintained form" Argentina coach Scaloni reflects on unpredictable WC

Atlanta [US], July 7 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been a challenging tournament for all teams, with no side able to establish complete dominance, ahead of the defending champions' Round of 16 clash against Egypt, according to ESPN.

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Speaking at a press conference, Scaloni highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, pointing out that even some of the strongest contenders have faced difficulties.

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"I think this World Cup is proving to be difficult for everyone. There isn't one truly dominant team. France seemed strong, and they still are, but they struggled against Paraguay," Scaloni said ahead of Argentina's knockout fixture, as quoted by ESPN.

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"Spain struggled until the very end. No team has maintained the form they showed before the World Cup. The opponents are playing well, and the conditions are different from what we've been seeing. The players, who have played many matches, are feeling it," he added.

Scaloni also provided an update on captain Lionel Messi's fitness, confirming that the Argentina legend is available for selection as he prepares to make his 30th FIFA World Cup appearance, further extending his record for most appearances in the competition.

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"Leo is fine. He didn't report any issues, despite playing 120 minutes the other day at the age of 39," Scaloni said.

The Argentina manager said his side remains among the contenders due to its consistent performances over recent years, while acknowledging there are areas that need improvement.

"This team has been a candidate for years wherever it goes, and has always played well - even when things don't work out, or the opponent makes it difficult for you. Our level is acceptable. We won all four matches, and that's something to be satisfied with. As always, there are things to correct," he said.

Looking ahead to the knockout encounter, Scaloni warned his players against underestimating Egypt, praising their quality and experience.

"We are alert because Egypt is a good opponent. They are a very good team; they have players with experience and a coach who has been working with them for a long time," he added.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah will face Argentina for the first time in his career as he looks to extend his team's best-ever performance in a World Cup.

"Salah is a great player; it will be a pleasure to face him. This team has faced great players before, and we have always taken precautions at a collective level," Scaloni added, as quoted by ESPN.

The winner of Tuesday's match will go on to play against Colombia or Switzerland. (ANI)

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