FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway striker Erling Haaland poses with rapper Travis Scott, gifts him signed jersey

Massachussetts [US], June 28 (ANI): Norway star striker Erling Haaland was clicked with Grammy-nominated American rapper Travis Scott during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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Haaland, who did not feature in Norway's final league stage match against France at Foxborough, which his team lost, posted a picture with 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker. The Manchester City superstar also gave Travis a signed Norway jersey.

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Haaland posted a picture with Travis on X with a headphones emoji.

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Visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, which is native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two… pic.twitter.com/995s3bfawf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2026

Haaland has been one of the star performers at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, having netted braces in both of his games. He is in the contention for the Golden Boot with four goals to his name.

With a brace against Senegal, his last outing, Haaland became only the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two appearances at the tournament.

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The Manchester City striker joined an illustrious list comprising Guillermo Stabile of Argentina, who achieved the feat in his first three matches in 1930, Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, who did so in his first four matches in 1954, France's Just Fontaine in 1958, Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974, and England captain Harry Kane in 2018.

Norway will play their round of 32 FIFA World Cup clash against Ivory Coast on June 30 at Arlington, aiming to match their best-ever round of 16 finish which they had achieved in their last WC in 1998.

On the other hand, Travis, who released his last solo studio album 'Utopia' in 2023 before releasing his record-label compilation album 'Jackboys 2' last year, could have a new album on the way. Travis attended the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and eventual back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain, carrying an old-school Ipod to "keep his new album safe".

The rapper also attended Brazil's campaign opener against Morocco back in the group stage start and met five-time champions' star striker Neymar. (ANI)

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