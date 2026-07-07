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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway super fan "Rune" cheers with 'Viking hat and trumpet' as team reaches QFs

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway super fan "Rune" cheers with 'Viking hat and trumpet' as team reaches QFs

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 7 (ANI): Norway's men's national side fandom has taken the ongoing FIFA World Cup by storm with their 'Viking Row' celebration.

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During the clash against five-time champions Brazil, a super fan named Rune was also seen sharing his story with fans, having been there when Brazil was beaten by Norway during the team's last FIFA WC appearance in 1998 and 28 years later, still cheering for his side with his 'Viking hat and trumpet'.

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Erling Haaland produced a sensational late double as Norway shocked five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, booking a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

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The Scandinavian side, who had never progressed beyond the Round of 16 at the World Cup, withstood sustained Brazilian pressure before striking twice in the closing stages through their star striker. Neymar's stoppage-time penalty reduced the deficit, but it came too late to prevent Brazil's exit.

In a video posted by FIFA, Rune, with a Viking-themed hat and trumpet, said, "You probably do not know me, but you have definitely heard me. You think wearing the Viking hat will be enough, but I wanted to go the extra mile, to bring my trumpet too.

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It is my job to get the fans singing. Go Norway!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DadZgm9tMkx/?hl=en

"Honestly, nothing puts a big smile on my face as when we are all together cheering for our team. This is a dream. 26 years ago, I was in France to see Norway beat Brazil. And now, I am going to see the same," he added.

Brazil dominated large spells of the match and missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves.

Haaland's late brace proved decisive before Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil, whose tournament ended with a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition.

Norway will now face England in a high-voltage quarterfinal contest after the Three Lions eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Mexico City on Sunday (local time). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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