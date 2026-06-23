FIFA World Cup 2026: Odegaard leads viral 'Viking Row' celebration as Norway reach knockouts

New Jersey [US], June 23 (ANI): Norway captain Martin Odegaard led his team in the traditional Viking Row celebration alongside fans after the side secured qualification for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The emotional celebrations came after Norway confirmed their place in the Round of 32 following a convincing 3-2 win over Senegal.

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Following the match, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, along with his teammates, sat in formation on the ground to perform the traditional Viking Row celebration. Captain Martin Odegaard set the rhythm by beating the drum, while fans added to the atmosphere, creating a loud and energetic backdrop that echoed across the stadium.

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Odegaard, who has been central to Norway's performances in the tournament, was seen leading the iconic post-match ritual as players and supporters came together to celebrate the historic achievement.

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The Viking Row is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship.

It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

Coming to the match, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen put Norway ahead just before halftime, finding the net in the 43rd minute. Haaland then extended the lead with goals in the 48th and 58th minutes to put Norway firmly in control.

Senegal responded through Ismaila Sarr, who pulled one back in the 53rd minute and added another in stoppage time. However, the late surge was not enough to deny Norway all three points.

The win took Norway to six points from two matches, though they remain second in Group I behind France on goal difference.

Haaland, featuring in his maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, has now scored four goals in two matches and continues to be one of the tournament's standout performers.

Senegal, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the group and will need a victory against Iraq in their final group-stage match to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive. (ANI)

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