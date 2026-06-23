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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: One dead, eight injured in stampede during WC screening in Amman

FIFA World Cup 2026: One dead, eight injured in stampede during WC screening in Amman

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Amman [Jordan], June 23 (ANI): One person died while eight others were injured after a stampede broke out during a crowded public gathering in central Amman as fans watched Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria early Tuesday.

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The Jordan News Agency reported, as per Reuters, citing the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD).

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The incident took place at Hashemite Square, where large numbers of supporters had assembled in the capital to follow Jordan's 2-1 defeat to Algeria.

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According to the report, emergency teams rushed nine injured people to the hospital after heavy congestion and sudden crowd movement led to a stampede-like situation. One of the injured later died, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

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Large crowds had gathered across Amman to watch the match, as Jordan participated in its first World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Algeria kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Jordan in a Group J clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, which also ended Jordan's campaign after just two matches.

Both sides went into the contest desperate for a positive result after opening-match defeats, and while chances were limited in the early stages, Algeria gradually took control of possession.

For Jordan, the defeat confirmed elimination from the tournament in their maiden World Cup appearance after two straight losses.

In Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defending champions Argentina lead the table after winning both their matches, collecting six points from two games with a goal difference of +5. Austria are second with three points from two matches, having won one and lost one, while Algeria are also on three points but sit third due to an inferior goal difference after one win and one defeat.

Jordan are bottom of the group with zero points from two losses and have been eliminated from the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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