FIFA World Cup 2026: One killed, another injured in shooting near fan zone site in San Jose

California [US], June 29 (ANI): One person was killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday (local time) in a shooting at a popular entertainment venue in San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, which had been hosting a FIFA World Cup 2026 fan zone for match screenings, the San Jose police said as per Reuters.

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The Bay Area has been one of the host regions for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, having already staged multiple fixtures, including a knockout clash earlier in the week between Bosnia and co-hosts the United States.

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"One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Several surrounding streets are closed in the area. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes." San Jose police said in a post on X.

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The shooting took place at San Pedro Square, a well-known entertainment hub in the San Francisco Bay Area that has been hosting large crowds for World Cup watch parties and public screenings during the tournament.

However, as per Reuters, authorities confirmed that no World Cup games were being shown at the time of the incident, as the only match of the day had already ended around 2 PM local time.

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On the sporting front, the United States team began their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, followed by a 2-0 victory against Australia. They later suffered a 3-2 defeat against Turkey but still finished top of Group D to advance further in the tournament. (ANI)

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