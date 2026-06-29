DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: One killed, another injured in shooting near fan zone site in San Jose

FIFA World Cup 2026: One killed, another injured in shooting near fan zone site in San Jose

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:08 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

California [US], June 29 (ANI): One person was killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday (local time) in a shooting at a popular entertainment venue in San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, which had been hosting a FIFA World Cup 2026 fan zone for match screenings, the San Jose police said as per Reuters.

Advertisement

The Bay Area has been one of the host regions for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, having already staged multiple fixtures, including a knockout clash earlier in the week between Bosnia and co-hosts the United States.

Advertisement

"One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Several surrounding streets are closed in the area. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes." San Jose police said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The shooting took place at San Pedro Square, a well-known entertainment hub in the San Francisco Bay Area that has been hosting large crowds for World Cup watch parties and public screenings during the tournament.

However, as per Reuters, authorities confirmed that no World Cup games were being shown at the time of the incident, as the only match of the day had already ended around 2 PM local time.

Advertisement

On the sporting front, the United States team began their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, followed by a 2-0 victory against Australia. They later suffered a 3-2 defeat against Turkey but still finished top of Group D to advance further in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts